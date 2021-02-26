Visitation Permitted at UVA Inpatient Units, Procedural Areas Beginning March 2

Beginning Tuesday, March 2, UVA Health will permit additional visitation to its inpatient units, emergency department and procedural areas. All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and must be symptom-free before entering UVA Health facilities. All visitors must wear a mask at all times, including at patients’ bedsides.
The updated policies:
- Inpatient units: Patients may have two designated visitors. One designated visitor at a time is permitted at the patient’s bedside between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- Inpatient procedural areas: Patients may have two designated visitors. One designated visitor at a time is permitted at the patient’s inpatient bedside between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.; if the patient returns to the room following a procedure between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m., a designated visitor may spend four hours with the patient.
- Outpatient procedural areas: Patients may have one designated visitor. During the procedure, visitors cannot wait in the hospital and are requested to wait remotely – at home, in their vehicles or other designated areas during the procedure.
There are some exceptions permitted to these visitation policies, including:
- Patients at the end of life: Two designated visitors may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
- Mothers in labor: One designated visitor may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
- Pediatric inpatients: One designated adult visitor may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pediatric patients may have up to two adults as designated visitors.
- Adult patients with cognitive, behavioral or special needs requiring support for safety or well-being: One designated visitor may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
- Patients needing extensive teaching for post-discharge care: Two designated visitors may be present at the same time to participate in teaching.
- Patients under investigation for COVID-19 or COVID-19 positive patients: Visitors will not be allowed except for patients at the end of life or if necessary for the safety or well-being of a patient with cognitive, behavioral or other special needs.
Visitation Policies at Other UVA Health Facilities
- Emergency Department: One designated visitor is permitted at all times.
- Outpatient clinics: Visitors are generally not permitted unless clinic leadership makes an exception to support the needs of a patient. Exceptions are available for pediatric patients; patients with cognitive, behavioral or special needs; patients with physical disabilities; and for visitors needed to assist in making critical-care planning decisions.
- Transitional Care Hospital: TCH visitation is permitted between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The visitor must make an appointment. For more information, please call 434.531.9178.
Questions?
Anyone with questions is asked to call ahead to 434.924.0000 or visit uvahealth.com/services/covid19-visiting-restrictions.