UVA Health Visitation Changes Beginning Aug. 26

Beginning Thursday, Aug. 26, UVA Health will limit the number of visitors for UVA Medical Center inpatients, Emergency Department patients, patients undergoing procedures and patients at the Transitional Care Hospital. These changes are being made due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community.

Here are the visitation policy changes:

Inpatients and Transitional Care Hospital: Patients may identify two designated visitors, who will be the only visitors permitted during the patient’s stay. The one designated visitor at the bedside may change out between 8 a.m.-9 p.m., and one designated visitor may stay at the bedside overnight. Previously, patients could have an unlimited number of visitors, with two visitors permitted bedside. In addition, family lounges on inpatient floors are closed to visitors.

Patients may have one designated visitor (two designated visitors were permitted previously). Other public spaces at UVA Medical Center: Open only for patients, staff and designated visitors.

Visitation policies remain the same at outpatient clinics, where patients may have one designated visitor.

There are some exceptions to these visitation policies, including:

Patients at the end of life: Two visitors may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Clergy may be an additional visitor over the limit of two visitors. Patients under investigation for COVID-19, or COVID-19-positive patients: Visitors will not be permitted except for patients at the end of life; for pediatric patients; or if necessary for the safety or well-being of a patient with cognitive, behavioral or other special needs.

All visitors:

Will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and must be symptom-free and COVID-19 negative before entering UVA Health facilities.

Must wear a mask at all times, including at patients’ bedsides.

Must be 18 or older.

Questions?

Anyone with questions is asked to call ahead to 434.924.0000 or visit uvahealth.com/services/covid19-visiting-restrictions.