UVA Health Visitation Changes Beginning Aug. 12

Beginning Thursday, Aug. 12, UVA Health will limit visitation hours for inpatients and patients at the Transitional Care Hospital due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community.

Patients in these areas may have two visitors at the bedside between 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Other visitors may wait in lounges, lobbies and other public spaces at UVA Health.

There are some exceptions to these visitation policies, including:

Patients at the end of life: Two visitors may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Two visitors may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Mothers in labor: Two visitors may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Two visitors may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Clergy visiting inpatients: Clergy may be an additional visitor over the limit of two visitors.

Clergy may be an additional visitor over the limit of two visitors. Patients under investigation for COVID-19, or COVID-19-positive patients: Visitors will not be permitted except for patients at the end of life; for pediatric patients; or if necessary for the safety or well-being of a patient with cognitive, behavioral or other special needs.

Visitation policies remain the same in these areas:

Procedural areas: Patients may have two visitors.

Patients may have two visitors. Emergency Department: Patients may have two visitors.

Patients may have two visitors. Outpatient clinics: Patients may have one visitor.

All visitors:

All visitors:

Will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and must be symptom-free and COVID-19 negative before entering UVA Health facilities.

Must wear a mask at all times, including at patients’ bedsides.

Must be 12 or older.

Questions?

Anyone with questions is asked to call ahead to 434.924.0000 or visit uvahealth.com/services/covid19-visiting-restrictions.