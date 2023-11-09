UVA Health University Medical Center Ranked Virginia’s Top Hospital by Newsweek

UVA Health University Medical Center is ranked as Virginia’s No. 1 hospital in Newsweek’s Best-in-State Hospitals 2024 list.

“A cornerstone of our 10-year strategic plan is delivering safe, high-quality and patient-centered care to patients from across Virginia and beyond,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, chief executive officer for UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “This No. 1 ranking from Newsweek highlights how successful our team is at carrying out that mission.”

The news publication’s rankings were based on several factors, including:

online surveys of healthcare professionals, who were asked to rate hospitals on quality of care, staffing, patient counseling, accommodations and amenities.

publicly available data from patient surveys, which included ratings on cleanliness, communication by nurses and doctors, care transitions, communication about medicines, discharge information, noise levels and staff responsiveness.

hospital quality metrics from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which includes mortality, patient safety and readmission rates along with timely and effective care.

“Honors like this are not possible without the incredible dedication and skill of the thousands of team members who serve our patients around the clock,” said Wendy Horton, PharmD, MBA, chief executive officer of UVA Health University Medical Center. “Their commitment is at the heart of these awards for our medical center and our health system.”

This is the second honor recently received by UVA Health University Medical Center from Newsweek. Earlier in October, three of the medical center’s specialties – neurosurgery, oncology and cardiology – were ranked among the best in the world in the news publication’s 2024 list of the world’s best specialized hospitals.