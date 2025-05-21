UVA Health University Medical Center Expands MRI Suite

To improve the patient experience and access to care, UVA Health University Medical Center has opened an expanded magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) suite that will better accommodate the thousands of patients receiving these scans annually. MRIs are a non-invasive imaging technique used to detect and diagnose health conditions throughout the body, as well as to monitor the progress of certain treatments.

The expanded suite includes a fourth MRI scanner and additional preparation and recovery space, as well as a designated anesthesia support area for patients who need sedation.

“This is a state-of-the-art facility,” said Colin Derdeyn, MD, chair of UVA Health’s Department of Radiology and Medical Imaging. “It’s a better place to work and it allows us to provide better care for our patients.”

Before the expansion, the MRI suite contained three scanners for the entire medical center. For nearly four years while the expansion project was underway, the department has used an additional MRI scanner in a small building behind the hospital to ensure patients could receive scans when needed – though this has caused inconveniences for both patients and radiology team members.

Now with a fourth MRI scanner inside the medical center, patient imaging workflow “will significantly improve,” said James Carnes, UVA Radiology’s medical center administrator. “The new design overcomes a lot of barriers we had for communication by members of the team, as well as being able to monitor patients efficiently.”

“I’m relieved and thankful that we’re able to open the expanded MRI suite to facilitate patient care and to improve workflow for our MRI team and our off-site anesthesia team,” he said. “And I’m sincerely grateful for the organization’s support of the project.”

The expansion also includes a “shell space” for a potential 5th MRI scanner in the future, which would increase capacity even further.