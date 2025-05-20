UVA Health University Medical Center Earns Nation’s Highest Nursing Honor

UVA Health University Medical Center has again earned Magnet® recognition — the highest national honor for nursing practice — from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for delivering high-quality, collaborative and innovative care. Fewer than 10% of U.S. hospitals have received Magnet recognition.

“This is a well-earned, well-deserved honor for our nursing team at UVA Health University Medical Center,” said Mitchell H. Rosner, MD, acting executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “In a comprehensive fashion, our nurses demonstrated the high standards they consistently and tirelessly uphold in serving our patients.”

UVA Health University Medical Center received Magnet recognition following a written application and a four-day site visit from four appraisers that involved 115 interview sessions with 1,266 participants across University Medical Center. University Medical Center also earned this coveted recognition in 2020 and 2015.

“Our nurses provide outstanding care every day for our patients and their families,” said Wendy Horton, PharmD, MBA, FACHE, chief executive officer of UVA Health University Medical Center. “Magnet recognition is a reflection of their deep commitment to our patients and our community.”

The lead Magnet appraiser told UVA Health nursing leaders that the excellence at University Medical Center was unsurpassed in 13 years serving as an appraiser.

“The entire Magnet recognition process made me proud to be a UVA Health nurse,” said Kathy Baker, PhD, RN, NE-BC, FAAN, UVA Health University Medical Center’s chief nursing officer. “I was so proud to see our teams connect with the Magnet appraisers and demonstrate that we provide exemplary care, have outstanding nurses all across UVA Health, and are deserving of Magnet recognition.”

The exemplars of nursing care cited by Magnet appraisers include:

The impact of UVA Health nurses on high-quality patient outcomes in outpatient clinics.

How UVA Health nurses improve the patient experience for inpatients.

The high percentage of UVA health nurses with professional certifications and advanced degrees.

“Our nurses are committed to the very best, evidence-based standards for a highly professional nursing practice environment,” said Jennifer T. Hall, MSN, RN, CNL, director of UVA Health University Medical Center’s nursing professional practice and Magnet recognition programs. “Magnet provides us with the roadmap, and we commit to continuing to reach for better for our team and for our patients.”