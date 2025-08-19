UVA Health University Medical Center Earns Highest National Trauma Care Honor

UVA Health University Medical Center has earned the highest possible designation for trauma care in the United States – recognition as a Level I Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS).

This is the fourth time UVA Health University Medical Center has been verified as a Level I Trauma Center since 2015. The ACS verification process is a rigorous, independent review that confirms the medical center meets national benchmarks for all aspects of trauma care, including emergency response, treatment, prevention, rehabilitation, education and research.

“This achievement underscores the skill, dedication and collaboration of every team member involved in trauma care,” said Wendy Horton, PharmD, MBA, chief executive officer of UVA Health University Medical Center. “That includes our board-certified trauma surgeons, surgical subspecialists and the many teams across UVA Health University Medical Center who contribute to our success.”

Comprehensive trauma care for both adults and children – ranging from the initial emergency response to recovery and rehabilitation – is available around the clock at UVA Health University Medical Center. Along with board-certified trauma surgeons in general surgery and surgical critical care, the trauma team features surgical specialists in neurosurgery; orthopedics; heart and chest; vascular; skull and face; plastic surgery; hand; obstetrics and gynecology; ear, nose and throat; urology; and eyes.

UVA Health University Medical Center cares for thousands of patients — including 2,700 in 2024 alone — serving a region that spans 10,000 square miles across central and western Virginia and beyond. Over the past four decades, more than 96% of injured patients who have been admitted to UVA Health University Medical Center’s trauma center have survived.

“Our team is advancing trauma care through innovative research and evidence-based care that continuously improves outcomes for our patients,” said Kathy Baker, PhD, RN, NE-BC, chief nursing officer of UVA Health University Medical Center. “I am so thankful for everyone here who helps University Medical Center deliver lifesaving care to patients every day.”