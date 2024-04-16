Becker’s Hospital Review Names UVA Health to ‘Top Places to Work in Healthcare’ List

National healthcare publication Becker’s Hospital Review has named UVA Health to its 2024 list of “150 top places to work in healthcare.”

“This list highlights hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies that prioritize workplace excellence and the happiness, satisfaction, wellbeing and fulfillment of their employees,” Becker’s said in its introduction to this year’s honorees. “These organizations offer robust benefits packages, professional and personal development opportunities, diverse work environments and the resources necessary for work-life balance. When employees feel respected and cared for, their organizations thrive – and these companies are prime examples of this golden rule.”

The publication lauded UVA Health for a turnover rate below the national average for health systems and for launching a 10-year strategic plan for continued success in the years ahead.

“As a public institution, the system works as an engine for good within the state, advancing innovation, economic growth, clinical care and research for the benefit of patients and employees alike,” Becker’s said.

Examples of how UVA Health works to support its team members include:

Wisdom & Wellbeing program: This nationally recognized program provides healthcare workers and students with the tools and knowledge to identify and treat “stress injuries” caused by the day-to-day challenges they face, with the goal of reducing burnout, mental illness and attrition.

This nationally recognized program provides healthcare workers and students with the tools and knowledge to identify and treat “stress injuries” caused by the day-to-day challenges they face, with the goal of reducing burnout, mental illness and attrition. Earn While You Learn: This program provides residents in the Charlottesville area with the opportunity to build a healthcare career through paid, on-the-job training in partnership with Piedmont Virginia Community College.

This program provides residents in the Charlottesville area with the opportunity to build a healthcare career through paid, on-the-job training in partnership with Piedmont Virginia Community College. Leadership Academy: Developed as part of UVA Health’s strategic plan, the academy welcomed its first group of more than 30 participants in November with the goal of developing leaders from within the health system.

“The greatest strength of UVA Health is our people, and we want our health system to be a destination for talented students, staff, researchers and care providers to build their careers,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “We seek to become the best place to work, and we are honored to see our efforts recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review.”