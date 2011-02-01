UVA HEALTH SYSTEM PHYSICIAN ACCEPTS NATIONAL LEADERSHIP POST

The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) has named Dr. JoAnn V. Pinkerton, vice chair for academic affairs and professor of obstetrics and gynecology and director of the Midlife Health Center and division at the University of Virginia Health System, president for its 2008-09 term. Pinkerton accepted the post at the NAMS 19 th annual meeting in Orlando, FL earlier this fall. She will serve in the role until Oct. of 2009.

"It's with great honor that I accept this role. NAMS is a society of individuals who care very deeply for the health and well being of women as they age," said Pinkerton. "Their commitment to promoting scientific research on menopause gives women much needed information and access to resources that can help improve their quality of life."

Pinkerton previously served as chair of the NAMS Scientific Committee. She follows Victor W. Henderson, MD, MS, in the role of president.

"As NAMS enters its 20th year, there remain many unresolved questions in the field of menopause and decision making about hormones, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators and other therapy options. NAMS is providing leadership in educating about individualized risks and benefits of various therapies and options for menopausal women," Pinkerton added.

Pinkerton has long been an expert and international speaker on women's health issues and is author of the award-winning book, Understanding Midlife Health .

A nationally recognized leader in menopause, Pinkerton developed the multidisciplinary Midlife Health Center, which she continues to lead.

NAMS is a national, non-profit organization devoted to promoting the health and quality of life of women through a scientific understanding of menopause. It has a multi-disciplinary membership of 2,000 leaders in the field.