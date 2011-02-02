UVa Health System Launches Online Support Community, Club Red

Starting this week, women throughout Virginia can become members of Club Red, the newest life-saving resource available from the University of Virginia Health System.

A website offering free membership, Club Red aims to create a supportive, interactive online community of women interested in preventing or controlling the symptoms of heart disease.

"Heart disease is the number one killer of American women," says UVa cardiologist Dr. Angela Taylor. "For the past four years, we have participated in National Wear Red Day to create awareness of this problem. In launching Club Red, we're moving beyond building awareness for a single day to providing women with a 24/7, 365-day a year support system to live heart healthy lives."

Besides gaining access to information about diet, exercise and sustaining healthy lifestyles, those who log onto Club Red can watch inspiring video interviews and enter postings on a community message board. The website will update its information regularly, providing members with new editions of a monthly e-newsletter, additional video commentary and encouragement, and more recipes, health tips and news.

Throughout the year, Club Red will also host special, free, health-related events. The first is scheduled for March 25 at Belk Department Store in Charlottesville's Fashion Square Mall. In addition to heart health screenings provided by UVa staff, participants will also receive a tailored cosmetic session with a beauty consultant.

"Club Red is designed to be a source of support and encouragement. We envision it as giving women a sense of empowerment and connection as well as providing special place where they can share ideas, tell their stories and strengthen their mutual commitment to heart health," says Dr. Taylor.

Women living in Virginia can join Club Red by visiting www.LiveRedUVa.com.

The club's launch coincides with National Women and Heart Disease Month, which begins on February 1, and the fourth annual National Wear Red Day on February 2.