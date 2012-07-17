UVA Health System honored in U.S. News ‘Best Hospitals’ guide

The University of Virginia Health System joins fewer than 150 hospitals out of almost 5,000 in the U.S. with a nationally ranked program in the latest U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” guide. UVA has 10 medical specialties recognized in the 2012-2013 guide.

UVA’s diabetes & endocrinology program is ranked 44 th in this year’s guide. Nine additional programs were recognized as high performing by U.S. News for ranking among the top 25 percent in their respective specialties:

Cancer Gastroenterology Geriatrics Gynecology Nephrology Neurology & Neurosurgery Orthopaedics Pulmonology Urology

“The members of our staff bring an around-the-clock commitment to providing high-quality care to the patients we serve,“ says R. Edward Howell, vice president and CEO of UVA Medical Center. “Rankings from U.S. News and other groups provide a snapshot of the daily service our team provides.”

The rankings are based on several factors, including reputation, patient outcomes, patient safety and other factors related to quality of care, such as nurse staffing and the use of advanced technology.

“Each day, our faculty members provide the best possible care to our patients while also working to advance healthcare through their research and teaching,” says Steven T. DeKosky, MD, vice president and dean of UVA School of Medicine. “Rankings are just one measure of our efforts to provide quality care.”

For more information about the U.S. News rankings, visit health.usnews.com/best-hospitals .