UVA Health Relocates Two Clinics Forming a Multispecialty Location

UVA Health Specialty Care Manassas will begin seeing patients for obstetrics and gynecology or urology services at the newly expanded facility on Monday, August 18. The two existing offices are relocating to the new multispecialty clinic, located at 8691 Stonewall Road in historic Manassas.

The move brings together UVA Health Obstetrics and Gynecology Manassas, formerly located at 8640 Sudley Road, Suite 303, and UVA Health Urology Manassas, previously located at 9430 Forestwood Lane, under one roof. The consolidation to a new and expanded location addresses the needs of the growing community and the need for accessible ambulatory care. The current phone numbers for patient care and appointments will remain the same.

“This investment reflects our commitment to enhancing access to essential women’s and men’s health services,” said Stephen Keiser, chief operations and growth officer for UVA Health’s community medical centers and clinics in Northern Virginia and Culpeper. “Bringing OB/GYN and urology together under one roof not only improves operational efficiency but also promotes a more connected, collaborative experience for both patients and care teams. It’s an exciting step forward in meeting the needs of the communities we serve, as we continue to transform health and inspire hope for all Virginians and beyond.”

Located just minutes from UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, the new site offers patients convenience, continuity of care, and modernized facilities designed to enhance the patient and provider experience. For providers and team members, the proximity of being co-located in a new space will aid collaboration between specialties, and foster a work environment that promotes high-quality care delivery in an outpatient clinic setting.

This clinic is another step toward UVA Health’s strategic goal of meeting the community’s growing need for care. The Stonewall Road location offers expanded clinical space and capacity for future growth, with additional services planned in the coming year.

Appointments already scheduled for August 18 or later will be scheduled for the new location, with no action required from patients. UVA Health is also communicating directly with patients about the shift in practice locations.

Providers moving to the new location include:

OB/GYNOB/GYNUrology

Jennifer An, MD Eugene Louie-Ng, MD Karleny Beltran, NP

Jeffrey Bell, MD Sonia Parker, WHNP Bary Berger, MD

Stacy Dehal, MD Chari Smith, MD Andrew Chung, MD

Amanda Gatling, NP Ginger Sorensen, WHNP Dana Rice, MD

Victor Khayat, MD Stephanie Spytek, MD Katherine Riley, PA

Manjari Kumar, DO Amanda Street, FNP

Elizabeth Lavery, MD Shereen Villamor, DO

Ayana Jordan, NP

To schedule an appointment:

OB/GYN : Call 571-261-3529

: Call 571-261-3529 Urology: Call 571-284-1430

The team at UVA Health Specialty Care Manassas is proud to support and grow with the Manassas community and will share more expansion news in the months ahead.