UVA Health Renews Support for ARTfactory's ARTful Wellness Series

UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center have renewed funding for the ARTfactory’s ARTful Wellness Series for a third year, continuing support for an arts-based initiative designed to promote mental health, emotional well-being, and community connection through creative expression.

The partnership between UVA Health medical centers and the ARTfactory builds on two years of measurable impact. Since its launch, the ARTful Wellness Series has served 240 participants, offered 38 free workshops and events, and engaged youth, adults, families, and seniors through hands-on creative experiences. Participant feedback has shown increased feelings of connection, reduced stress, and improved emotional well-being.

“At UVA Health, we believe health extends beyond clinical care and into the everyday spaces where people connect, create, and heal,” said Mike Barkema, MHA, assistant vice president of operations at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center. “Our continued support of the ARTful Wellness Series reflects our commitment to strengthening the mental and emotional well-being of the communities we serve. Our Community Health Needs Assessment identified mental health and social isolation as key priorities in our region, and programs like this directly respond to those needs. The arts have a unique ability to reduce isolation, foster resilience, and create meaningful connections across generations.”

This year’s funding will support 15 free wellness-focused arts classes, a professional theatrical production, and a curated visual arts exhibition centered on healing and resilience. The programs are designed to serve individuals across generations and create space for reflection, dialogue, and emotional connection.

A cornerstone of the series is Actors Theatre’s production of Visiting Mr. Green by Jeff Baron. The play explores connections across generations and cultures, addressing themes of loneliness, grief, faith, forgiveness, and acceptance. A special talk-back discussion will follow opening night’s performance, and tickets will be free for students and local teachers.

In addition to theatrical programming, UVA Health is supporting ARTfactory Presents: Auguster Williams — A Solo Exhibition of Resilience, Healing and Transformation, on display March 13 through April 19, 2026. The exhibition invites viewers to engage with themes of personal strength, recovery, and transformation, reinforcing the arts' role as a pathway to wellness.

“This continued investment from UVA Health speaks to the proven impact of the ARTful Wellness Series and our shared belief that creativity plays a vital role in overall health,” said Talya Conroy, chief executive officer of the ARTfactory. “As we enter our third year of partnership, we are able to deepen our reach, strengthen our programming, and respond directly to the wellness needs we’ve seen emerge over the past two years.”

The ARTful Wellness Series reflects the ARTfactory’s mission to make the arts accessible to all and to use creative expression as a tool for connection, resilience, and positive change.

For more information about the ARTful Wellness Series or upcoming programs, visit www.artfactory.org or email [email protected].