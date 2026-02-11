Forbes Ranks UVA Health Among America’s Best Large Employers

National business publication Forbes has ranked UVA Health No. 232 nationally – and No. 9 among public academic health systems – on its list of America’s Best Large Employers. UVA Health ranks 11th among all Virginia-based companies and second among Virginia health systems.

To create the rankings, Forbes worked with market research firm Statista during the past three years to survey more than 217,000 employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people. Respondents were asked how likely they were to recommend their employer as well as to rate their employer on criteria that include pay, opportunities for career advancement, culture and working conditions.

“Across our missions of patient care, research, education and serving our communities, the talent and dedication of our team members is at the heart of everything we do,” said Mitchell Rosner, MD, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “I am excited to see our ongoing efforts to make UVA Health the best place to work recognized by Forbes. We remain committed to continuing to improve the experience of our team members.”

A key initiative in UVA Health’s 10-year strategic plan is to make the health system the workplace of choice and a destination for talented people to build careers.

About 500 people have participated in UVA Health’s Earn While You Learn program, which helps Central Virginia residents begin healthcare careers in a variety of roles through paid, on-the-job training. In January, the Earn While You Learn program graduated its first group of surgical technologists.

Around 100 health system employees have participated in the UVA Health Leadership Institute to help team members learn management skills and earn promotions while developing the next generation of system leaders. In September, the UVA Health Leadership Institute launched a new training program for upper-level residents and fellows to equip them with leadership skills that include effective communication, collaboration and understanding the business of healthcare.

This is the second honor UVA Health has earned recently from Forbes. This fall, UVA Health was ranked No. 190 nationally – and No. 26 nationally among public academic health systems – on the publication’s inaugural list of America’s Best Employers for Healthcare Professionals. UVA Health ranked no. 5 among all Virginia-based healthcare organizations.