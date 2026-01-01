UVA Health Prince William Medical Center Welcomes First Baby of 2026

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center proudly welcomed its first baby of the new year at the Hylton Family Women’s and Children’s Center, marking the start of 2026 with a moment of joy, hope, and new beginnings for the community.

At 5:24 am on January 1, 2026, baby girl, Ailany was welcomed into the world by her proud parents and the staff at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center. Beautiful Ailany arrived weighing 9 pounds, 4 ounces, and measuring 21 inches long. She was delivered by Carolyn Mason, MD, along with the care and support of nurses; Raegan Poole, RN, Akiah Muhammad, RN, Donna Oveissi, RN, and Liz Cator, RN. This dedicated labor and delivery team is excited to share in the joy of the first baby of 2026 in the medical center.

“The birth of our first baby each year is always a special milestone,” said Eyad Abdel Latif, Associate Chief Nursing Officer, UVA Health Prince William Medical Center. “It is an honor for our physicians, nurses, and team members to be part of such a meaningful moment for families, and a wonderful way to begin a new year of caring for our community. We like to say we are ensuring the health of all Virginians and beyond. At moments like this, our patients have the knowledge that we are recognized for our maternity care nationally, with the prestigious designations of “High Performing” and “Maternity Care Access” by U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. Affirming our dedication to delivering superior care to our smallest neighbors.”

The mother delivered at the Hylton Family Women’s and Children’s Center and shared her gratitude for the care she received. “We are so happy. Thank you to our great nurses and doctor who delivered our little girl.” She added, “We were also very surprised to receive a gift basket from the hospital to share this exciting day. Everyone was so nice and supportive the entire time we were here.”

Parents of Ailany are excited to return to their home in Manassas, VA to introduce her to her brother and sister, ages 7 and 12. They are anticipating a new year filled with family firsts and new adventures.

The Hylton Family Women’s and Children’s Center at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center delivered 1,874 babies in 2025, including 23 sets of twins, and admitted 270 babies in the Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Prince William Medical Center provides comprehensive maternity and pediatric care in a welcoming, family-centered environment. From labor and delivery to postpartum and newborn care, the center is dedicated to supporting families at every stage of their journey. The facility is embarking on a renovation of the women’s and children’s center, ensuring this critical lifeline for our littlest patients and mothers.

For more information about UVA Health Prince William Medical Center and its maternity services, visit uvahealth.com.