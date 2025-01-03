UVA Health Prince William Medical Center Welcomes First Baby of 2025

MANASSAS, Va., January 2, 2025 – UVA Health Prince William Medical Center is excited to announce the first baby born at the Hylton Family Women’s and Children Center in 2025, marking the beginning of a new year filled with hope and joy.

Proud mother, Miranda Cormack was overjoyed by the arrival of little one, Colson James Cormack. Colson was born at 2:43 a.m. on January 1, 2025, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Victor R. Khayat, and assisted by nurse Kiani Hudgens, RN. The delivery team is especially excited to welcome the first baby of the year and to be part of the family’s milestone.

Colson will reside in Warrenton and the family looks forward to a year filled with new adventures. Mother, Miranda says, “It was great bringing in the new year with a new baby and with the best nurses Kiki, Nikki, Rory, Stacey, and Tamesha. All the doctors were amazing as well and I couldn’t ask for a better start to the year.”

For more information about the UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, visit Prince William Medical Center in Prince William, Virginia (uvahealth.com).