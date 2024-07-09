UVA Health Prince William Medical Center Named Great Community Hospital by Becker’s Hospital Review

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center has been honored on the “Great community hospitals” list for 2024 by national healthcare publication Becker’s Hospital Review. Becker’s Hospital Review is a respected, national publication of healthcare news, analysis, commentary, and strategy from industry leaders, including best practices and guidance, and noteworthy healthcare lists of institutions and people. The full list of 100 community hospitals honored by Becker’s is available here.

The Becker’s Hospital Review editorial team accepted nominations and curated the list to highlight the great works of community hospitals across the nation. They looked at clinical and academic excellence, personalized and holistic care, and overall improved health in their communities. Becker’s considers outside rankings and chooses hospitals known for providing expert care, positively impacting local economies, making innovative changes with limited resources, and more.

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center is a Magnet hospital, has earned full accreditation from The Joint Commission and has achieved 11 consecutive "A" grades from The Leapfrog Group for safety. Recently, the 130-bed hospital established neonatal intensive care unit telehealth connectivity to Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health Children's, providing Prince William patients with easy access to real-time medical consultations from the most expert neonatology specialists.

“This recognition from Becker’s underscores the hospital’s commitment to clinical excellence, personalized care, and community impact,” states Erik Shannon, chief executive officer of UVA Health’s community medical centers and clinics in northern Virginia and Culpeper. “In the past few years since becoming part of UVA Health, our team members and providers have worked to maintain exceptional standards of care while we began expanding service line access, investing in technology and facility upgrades, and recruiting new providers and staff. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the team members, providers, and volunteers at Prince William Medical Center who embody dedication, compassion, and innovation daily to achieve this accolade.”

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center has served its community for 60 years, providing a broad spectrum of inpatient and outpatient services. The hospital joined UVA Health in 2021, enabling it to access the system's resources and better provide care to community members. Since its acquisition, the hospital has hired over 50 new providers, opened new clinics for adult and pediatric urology, medical oncology, and general and specialty surgical care, renovated its cardiac catheterization and interventional radiology labs, and has migrated to UVA Health’s Epic EHR for more seamless coordinate of care.