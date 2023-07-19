UVA Health Prince William Medical Center is Nationally Recognized and Awarded The American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus Award with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and fewer disabilities. To be awarded Gold Plus a hospital must reach 85% compliance in over 20 stroke related quality measures as outlined by the American Heart Association for at least 24 consecutive months. UVA Health Prince William Medical Center has been continuously recognized by the Get With The Guidelines program since 2015.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, which kills brain cells. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.

Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines. This is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet specific criteria that reduce the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster alteplase.

“Our teams are dedicated to providing our patients with the best outcomes possible using evidence-based practices. Through our partnership of the UVA Health Prince William Medical Center health care teams, and the latest research and guidance from the Get With The Guidelines program, we are proud to do just that,” said Zan Zaidi, MD, chief medical officer of UVA Community Health. “I applaud our team on this recognition for providing consistent, quality care to our patients and community.”

Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating that their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.

UVA Health is a proven leader in providing quality stroke care across Virginia. The Joint Commission designated UVA Health University Medical Center in Charlottesville as a Comprehensive Stroke Center Designation, and the medical center has also received the Get with the Guidelines®: Stroke Gold Plus Award Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus award.