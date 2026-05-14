UVA Health Prince William Medical Center Offers AI-Powered Aquablation Technology for Enlarged Prostate Treatment

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center is now offering Aquablation therapy, an advanced, AI-powered, minimally invasive treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), or enlarged prostate, expanding access to leading-edge urologic care across Northern Virginia.

BPH affects about half of men over their lifetime, yet fewer than 3% of those diagnosed receive procedural treatment. As the prostate enlarges, it can restrict the urethra and strain the bladder, leading to frequent urination, a weak stream, and sleep disruption. While millions seek care, few patients move beyond medications.

Aquablation uses a high-pressure, heat-free water jet guided by real-time imaging, robotics, and artificial intelligence to remove excess prostate tissue while preserving surrounding structures. The approach enables personalized treatment planning and consistent results.

Benefits may include shorter procedure times, reduced reliance on long-term medication, faster recovery, and lower rates of irreversible complications. This second-generation technology is especially beneficial for large prostates whereminimally invasive options are less effective and for patients who need a nonthermal approach. This therapy allows urologists to tailor treatment to each patient’s specific anatomy and symptom profile.

“Adding Aquablation therapy expands access to a highly effective, minimally invasive treatment option for men in our community,” said Travis Chaney, senior director of perioperative services for UVA Health’s community medical centersand clinics in Northern Virginia and Culpeper. “It allows us to deliver more precise care with fewer side effects and helps patients return to normal activities more quickly. The addition to Prince William Medical Center reflects its continued investment in bringing advanced, patient-centered care closer to home.”

UVA Health Urology Manassas and Haymarket providers, Dana Rice, MD, and Andrew Chung, MD, will treat patients with BPH. Dr. Rice performed the first procedures on May 6, and Dr. Chung will begin in June.

Bringing this advanced level of technology to Prince William Medical Center builds on the existing expertise patients can expect from UVA Health. UVA Health Urology, part of Culpeper Medical Center, has been performing Aquablation procedures for more than a year using the same second-generation platform. As an early adopter, UVA Health was the first in Virginia to offer the latest generation of Aquablation therapy and has performed more procedures than any other provider in the state. UVA Health specialists have also played a key role in technology development, providing feedback on the robotic system and participating in one of the original FDA approval trials.

BPH is a highly common, but treatable condition in men, especially as they age. Although patients may experience relatively minor symptoms early on, many do not seek treatment until symptoms become severe. Those experiencing any kind of urinary issues are encouraged to speak with their provider early on about evaluation tools such as the International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) and Quality of Life (QOL) questionnaire to help guide treatment decisions.