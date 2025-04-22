UVA Health Pharmacy Begins Using Recyclable Paper Pill Bottles

To reduce waste and reduce carbon emissions, UVA Health Pharmacy is moving to recyclable paper pill bottles.

Made with 100% recyclable materials and a compostable paper core, Parcel Health’s paper bottles, called Tully TubesTM, will be rolled out at UVA Specialty Pharmacy and UVA Health Pharmacy Ivy Road beginning this week. The child-resistant and moisture-resistant bottles will be introduced at all UVA Health pharmacy locations in the coming months, replacing traditional plastic medication bottles that are typically not curbside recyclable or biodegradable.

“Traditional plastic vials can be difficult to recycle, but sustainable alternatives that maintain safety, quality and usability have been limited,” said Carrie Kovacik, PharmD, MSHA, manager of UVA Health’s ambulatory pharmacy supply chain. “These paper-based bottles offer a step forward in reducing our introduction of single-use plastics into our community.”

The paper bottles cost about the same as traditional plastic bottles while generating about 30% less carbon, Kovacik said. UVA Health purchased more than 600,000 plastic bottles in 2024; the reduction of UVA Health’s carbon footprint by switching entirely to paper bottles would be the equivalent of not driving more than 24,000 miles in a gas-powered vehicle.

“Making the switch to paper bottles is part of our ongoing effort to provide excellent care and service to our patients while reducing waste and disposing of unused medications in a responsible way,” said Danielle Griggs, PharmD, MBA, MS, UVA Health’s chief pharmacy officer. “This includes our drug take-back receptacles at eight of our pharmacies along with using recyclable supplies for our home-delivery operations.”