UVA Health Outpatient Imaging Culpeper Installs Second Mammography Machine

UVA Health Outpatient Imaging Culpeper is proud to unveil the latest enhancement to their center: a second innovative mammography machine with the addition of a new breast biopsy system. This addition marks a significant stride in bolstering the commitment to delivering superior patient outcomes by integrating AI-powered analytics into mammograms.

The introduction of this new mammography machine reflects our commitment to leading in the delivery of the best and most advanced patient care. The new mammography unit is state of the art in 3D tomosynthesis screening, with the lowest possible radiation dose, associated 2D synthetic image generation, increased patient comfort, and optimized for a mature/2nd generation AI platform.

The state-of-the-art biopsy system streamlines image capture, measurably reduces compression time, and enhances sample identification. It is noted for being one of the world’s first breast biopsy solutions, seamlessly integrating tissue acquisition, real-time imaging, and advanced specimen separation.

At UVA Outpatient Imaging Culpeper, our center operates at a level equal to any breast center in the country.

Timothy Rooney, MD, UVA Radiologist Group, states, “This state-of-the-art system, driven by Genius AI-powered analytics, revolutionizes reading efficiency while upholding exceptional image quality. I believe we will see improved diagnostic outcomes and increased patient satisfaction with their experience. We all understand the critical importance of early detection in healthcare, early screening can be truly lifesaving and this unit represents a significant leap forward in our capabilities.”

UVA Health Outpatient Imaging Culpeper is committed to continually expanding their services for our community's health. In the past few years, the addition of a Fast Breast MRI and Ultrasound guided breast surveys were installed to support patients with dense breast tissue, making it possible to keep their care in their community.

As we move forward, we will continue to persist in expanding and enriching our service offerings to patients. We remain committed to introducing innovative technologies and advancing the quality of breast program initiatives in support of the Culpeper community.

About Dr. Rooney

Timothy B. Rooney, MD, is the division lead of breast imaging in the UVA Department of Radiology and Medical Imaging. He is a board-certified diagnostic radiologist with fellowship training in breast imaging. Dr. Rooney uses the most advanced imaging tools to uncover breast cancer. Dr. Rooney specializes in breast MRI, 3D-breast imaging, and breast MRI-guided biopsy. He attended Dartmouth College, where he studied earth sciences and was a member of the lightweight men’s rowing crew team. After college, he joined the U.S. Navy and became a fighter/adversary pilot, before returning to medical school at Dartmouth. The second half of his Navy career was spent as a physician/radiologist. Prior to joining UVA, he worked as a breast radiologist, assistant program director, and director of global health at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.