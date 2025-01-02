UVA Health Orthopedics Earns National Honor for Quality Care, Research

UVA Health Orthopedics has been named to Becker’s Hospital Review’s 2024 list of 100 hospitals and health systems with great orthopedic programs.

“These programs and institutes are devoted to delivering comprehensive, compassionate care for patients experiencing musculoskeletal conditions and injuries,” the national healthcare publication’s editors wrote in their introduction to the list. “Treating thousands of patients annually, the expert providers staffing these programs also run cutting-edge clinical trials and employ the latest innovations in orthopedic technology.”

Becker’s described UVA Health Orthopedics as “a leader in both clinical care and musculoskeletal research, recognized for its surgical innovations and research contributions.”

The publication highlighted UVA Health’s expertise in joint replacements, spine surgery, sports medicine and geriatric fractures. “Supported by numerous National Institutes of Health and Department of Defense grants, the orthopedic research branch is exploring innovative treatments such as tissue regeneration and immune modulation for musculoskeletal conditions,” the publication said.

“UVA Health Orthopedics is a wonderful example of how UVA Health is working to expand our excellence and enable discoveries for better health for patients across Virginia and beyond,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA Health’s chief executive officer and the University of Virginia’s executive vice president for health affairs. “This honor from Becker’s Hospital Review highlights the commitment of our orthopedics team to meet the needs of Virginians and beyond with excellent care and service.”

Becker’s also highlighted what it described as the “state-of-the-art UVA Health Orthopedic Center,” located on Ivy Road in Charlottesville just off U.S. 29 and Interstate 64. The center consolidates UVA Health’s outpatient orthopedic care in a single location and features an outpatient surgery center, prosthetics and orthotics, imaging and physical therapy along with a full range of clinics, all with convenient parking right outside.

“Our home at UVA Health Orthopedic Center Ivy Road enables our outstanding team to provide high-quality, convenient care for patients across the Commonwealth,” said Bobby Chhabra, MD, chair of the UVA Department of Orthopaedic Surgery. “I am thrilled to see our team’s dedication recognized by Becker’s.”