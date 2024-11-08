UVA Health Opens Family and Sports Medicine Clinic in Centreville

UVA Health is pleased to announce the opening of UVA Health Family and Sports Medicine Centreville, located at the UVA Health Outpatient Imaging Centreville office, 6208 Multiplex Drive, Centreville, VA., in the existing outpatient imaging center. The clinic opened October 1 and provides primary care services for all ages, with a specialization in sports medicine.

The practice is led by Dr. Christopher C. Frymoyer, who is committed to providing comprehensive preventive care while effectively managing chronic conditions and acute illnesses. At the new Centreville location, he offers advanced treatments, including ultrasound-guided injections, concussion care, and more. Dr. Frymoyer draws on his extensive expertise from his previous role at UVA Health Family and Sports Medicine Bristow since 2020.

In addition, Dr. Joshua Kim, DO also joined the Centreville team, where he will provide comprehensive care to newborns and patients of all ages. Specializing in pediatrics and internal medicine, Dr. Kim will work alongside our dedicated physicians to offer a wide array of diagnostic testing, including assessments for COVID-19, influenza, strep throat, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Together, they will enhance the quality of care provided to the community.

Stephen Keiser, chief operations and growth officer of UVA Health’s community medical group in Northern Virginia and Culpeper, says, “UVA Health is dedicated to the growth and enhancement of our practices and providers. We continually seek new opportunities to deliver exceptional care to our community. The opening of our new Family and Sports Medicine Centreville clinic exemplifies our strategic vision. We are committed to fostering high-quality medical care and promoting overall well-being for all."

This marks UVA Health's second dual clinic in the area, following the successful UVA Health Family and Sports Medicine Bristow location, which also co-locates with urgent care services supporting the Manassas area. The success of this location sets a hallmark for future family and sports medicine clinics. This initiative underscores UVA Health's dedication to enhancing the quality of care and introducing innovative technologies for the Centreville community as part of its ongoing pursuit to expand and enrich service offerings.

For additional information or to schedule an interview, please email Debbie Fleischer at [email protected].

About Dr. Frymoyer

Chris C. Frymoyer, MD, is a family medicine and sports medicine provider formerly at the UVA Health Family & Sports Medicine Bristow clinic, which provides adult and pediatric primary care, women’s care, chronic illness management, and Dr. Frymoyer’s passion—sports medicine. The new clinic is co-located with UVA Health Outpatient Imaging Centreville for convenient diagnostic imaging. Dr. Frymoyer is also the medial director and team physician for the George Washington University Athletics Department.

About Dr. Kim

Joshua Kim, DO, is a pediatrics and internal medicine physician. An alumnus of the University of Virginia, Dr. Kim completed his medical education with Michigan State University in Grand Rapids, MI. in internal medicine and pediatrics residency. In his free time, Dr. Kim enjoys volunteering and traveling.