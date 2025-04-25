UVA Health Opens Expanded Cancer Infusion Center, Clinic at Pantops

To enhance access to cancer care in an easy-to-reach location, UVA Health has opened an expanded cancer infusion and clinic space at Pantops in Albemarle County.

“This new location makes it easier for patients across Central Virginia to access the trusted, expert care of UVA Health’s National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in a convenient and welcoming location,” said Mitchell H. Rosner, MD, MACP, FRCP, Acting EVP for Health Affairs, University of Virginia, Henry B. Mulholland Professor of Medicine.

UVA Health Cancer Care Pantops is now located at 652 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 310, which is just off U.S. 250 and Interstate 64 and has free parking right outside. The clinic and infusion center, with 14 exam rooms and 25 infusion chairs, saw its first patients earlier this month. By the end of 2025, the infusion center will add 15 infusion chairs, for a total of 40.

“UVA Health Cancer Care Pantops offers a more stress-free outpatient experience for many of our patients needing regular infusions to treat their cancer,” said Thomas P. Loughran, Jr, MD, Director of the University of Virginia Cancer Center, F. Palmer Weber-Smithfield Foods Professor of Oncology Research and Professor of Medicine. “As a national leader in cancer care, we are committed to driving progress in research, prevention, early detection, and treatment. We know that expanding our care options and enhancing the overall care experience through clinics like this one are vital parts of the healing journey for our patients.”

Taking over the space formerly occupied by UVA Health Cancer Care Pantops is UVA Health Infusion and Specialty Care Pantops. Located at 590 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 175, this is UVA Health’s first-ever space dedicated to non-cancer infusions with 16 infusion chairs and 7 exam rooms for related outpatient services for patients with iron deficiency and anemia, skin conditions, neurological conditions, chronic inflammatory conditions such as arthritis and digestive health conditions that include Crohn’s disease and inflammatory bowel disease.

Patients receive care through the newly formed Infusion Treatment Support Program (ITSP), the health system’s first dedicated, non-oncology infusion support team to help patients navigate their care at UVA Health.

“We’re committed to walking alongside our patients and their families during one of the most challenging times in their lives. Our commitment at UVA Health goes beyond world-class cancer care; it’s about how our patients feel and creating a compassionate, accessible, and supportive environment." said Wendy Horton, PharmD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of UVA Health University Medical Center. “With the opening of Cancer Care Pantops, we’re proud to expand our reach, ensuring that those in Central Virginia have access to expert care in a space designed for comfort and convenience. This isn’t just cancer treatment. It’s about a dedicated, world-class team that makes it their life’s work to walk beside each patient, offering strength, hope, and unwavering support every step of the way."

Patients can call 434.924.9333 for more information and to schedule appointments.