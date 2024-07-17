UVA Health Opens Comprehensive Parkinson’s Disease Clinic

UVA Health is opening a comprehensive Parkinson’s disease clinic that brings together a multidisciplinary team to offer the full range of treatment options, including a groundbreaking treatment pioneered at UVA.

The clinic is located on the fourth floor of University Medical Center’s Primary Care Center at 1221 Lee St. in Charlottesville. Care providers include neurologists, neurosurgeons, nurse care coordinators, speech therapists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, psychologists, social workers and nutritionists, all working together assisting patients to achieve the best possible outcomes.

The clinic’s purpose is to further enhance UVA Health’s leadership in Parkinson’s disease research and care. Optimizing communication between team members to deliver interdisciplinary care will allow for the best possible outcomes for patients with Parkinson’s. These outcomes include utilizing the latest treatments, such as deep brain stimulation, focused ultrasound, and infusion-based drug delivery. The clinic will also work to facilitate clinical research studies, reduce emergency room visits and maximize quality of life for patients and family members affected by Parkinson’s disease. The care team will determine which patients will benefit most from this comprehensive care model.

The federal Food and Drug Administration approved focused ultrasound to treat the shaking and rigidity caused by Parkinson’s based on research and clinical trials led by W. Jeffrey Elias, MD, and a University of Virginia School of Medicine research team. (Pioneering new treatments for the most complex diseases is a major tenet of UVA Health’s first-ever 10-year strategic plan and will be the dedicated mission of UVA’s upcoming Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology.)

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information or to make an appointment, call 434.924.2706.