UVA Health Opening Lynchburg Asthma, Allergy, Immunology Clinic

UVA Health is opening an asthma, allergy and immunology clinic to serve the Lynchburg area. The clinic will begin seeing patients Aug. 14 but is scheduling appointments now.

The clinic will be located inside UVA Health Nephrology at 103 Clifton St., Suite B.

Services offered by board-certified allergist and immunologist Timothy Kyin, MD, will include testing and care for:

environmental allergies

allergy immunotherapy

food allergies

alpha-gal syndrome (a potentially deadly sensitivity to a sugar found in mammalian meat that is spread by tick bites)

drug allergies

asthma

rashes and hives

contact dermatitis

insect stings

recurrent infections

eosinophilic esophagitis, an allergic reaction in the esophagus, the food tube in the throat

The clinic will be open Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment, call 434.220.1002.