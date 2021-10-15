UVA Health Offering Booster, 3rd Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines

UVA Health will offer booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for the immunocompromised beginning Monday, Oct. 18. UVA Health is following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to determine who is eligible.

Third and booster doses will be available by appointment only on the second floor of the UVA Education Resource Center - across from the main entrance to UVA Medical Center – along with UVA outpatient pharmacies at Pantops in Albemarle County, Zion Crossroads and Augusta. All locations will provide first, second, third and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The third dose of the Moderna vaccine will also be available to immunocompromised individuals.

To help ensure that the right vaccine is administered, everyone who has previously received a COVID-19 vaccine dose is asked to bring their vaccination record with them to their appointment. Individuals who received their COVID-19 vaccination in Virginia can locate their record online at https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov/vacapps/f?p=545:1 and should print out or take a screenshot of their record to show to clinic staff.

Education Resource Center Vaccination Clinic

Address: 1240 Lee St. (second floor), Charlottesville

Vaccination Appointment Hours:

Mondays: 7-11 a.m.

Wednesdays: 3-7 p.m.

Fridays: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (includes on-site support from UVA allergy specialists between 1-3 p.m. for patients concerned about a potential reaction)

Parking: Free parking (with validation from the vaccine clinic) is available in the Lee Street Garage and the 11th Street Garage.

UVA Pantops Pharmacy

Address: 590 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 175, Room 172, Charlottesville

Vaccination Appointment Hours: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays

Parking: Free parking is available outside the pharmacy’s entrance.

UVA Medical Park Zion Crossroads

Address: 1015 Spring Creek Parkway, Gordonsville

Vaccination Appointment Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

Parking: Free parking is available outside the pharmacy’s entrance.

UVA Augusta Pharmacy

Address: 57 Beam Lane, Suite 300, Fishersville

Vaccination Appointment Hours: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays

Parking: Free parking is available outside the pharmacy’s entrance.

Scheduling Appointments

Appointments are required and may be made by calling 434.297.4829. Patients with a UVA MyChart account may also register through UVA’s MyChart website. Vaccine recipients must confirm that they are eligible to receive a third dose or booster dose based on CDC guidelines.