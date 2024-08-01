UVA Health Named Official Healthcare Partner of the 2024 Solheim Cup

UVA Health, a leading integrated health system with six hospitals and a network of primary and specialty care clinics throughout Virginia, and the Solheim Cup proudly announced today that UVA Health will become the Official Healthcare Partner of the 2024 Solheim Cup. This collaboration underscores UVA Health's commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services to the communities it serves across Virginia, where the Solheim Cup will take place at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville this September.

As the Solheim Cup brings together the best professional female golfers from the United States and Europe, UVA Health will be on-site throughout the event to ensure the health and well-being of athletes, caddies, staff and attendees. Services provided by UVA Health will include medical personnel on-site Tuesday through Sunday, first-aid supplies and ambulance service, and access to a doctor on call for athletes, families, caddies and staff.

"This partnership with UVA Health as the Official Healthcare Partner of the 2024 Solheim Cup is a testament to our shared dedication to the well-being of our communities," said Lindsay Allen, executive director of the 2024 Solheim Cup. "With UVA Health's expertise and commitment to excellence in healthcare, we can ensure that our athletes and everyone involved in this historic event receive the highest quality medical support."

UVA Health has grown its presence and investment throughout northern Virginia, having acquired two hospitals in Prince William County and several ambulatory care sites in the region in 2021. The health system has since bolstered its presence by recruiting more than 50 new providers to the region, expanding and adding services as well as upgrading technology and facilities.

"UVA Health is honored to be named the Official Healthcare Partner of the 2024 Solheim Cup," said Erik Shannon, the chief executive officer of UVA Health’s community medical centers and clinics in northern Virginia. "We are proud to support this premier women's golf event taking place not only in our home state but right here in the backyard of our community medical centers and clinics serving the communities of Gainesville, Haymarket, Manassas and surrounding counties. Our healthcare team is dedicated to providing exceptional service and ensuring the safety of all participants and attendees during this exciting tournament."

The golf tournament will be held within minutes of UVA Health’s community hospitals in Haymarket and Manassas, both of which have received ‘A’ grades for hospital safety from The Leapfrog Group and been recognized by American Heart Association and American Stroke Association for their cardiac and stroke care excellence. The health system’s flagship academic hospital, UVA Health University Medical Center, is a two-hour drive from Robert Trent Jones Golf Club and provides highly specialized care with a Level 1 Trauma Center, nationally recognized programs in neurology, heart and vascular, cancer and orthopedics, and is ranked the No. 1 hospital in Virginia by Newsweek and the No. 1 children’s hospital in Virginia by U.S. News & World Report.

“UVA Health is deeply committed to the health, wellness and vibrancy of the communities in northern Virginia,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, the chief executive officer of UVA Health and vice president of health affairs at University of Virginia. “A stated goal of our 10-year strategic plan is to cultivate healthy communities and belonging for all, and we recognize that the LPGA is a values-forward organization that strives to build community, create opportunities for girls and women of all backgrounds, and shine a light on the exceptional performance, integrity, and sportsmanship of professional women athletes. We are very proud to extend UVA Health’s services to the players, spectators, community members and everyone involved in making this a successful event.”

The 2024 Solheim Cup marks a significant milestone as it serves as the first major women’s competition held at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. U.S. Captain Stacy Lewis and European Captain Suzann Pettersen will lead their teams in a spirited competition that celebrates the tradition and passion of women's golf.

About the Solheim Cup

The Solheim Cup combines the tradition and prestige of the game of golf with passion for one’s country and continent. This biennial international match-play competition features the best U.S. players from the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour and the best European players from the Ladies European Tour (LET).

The Solheim Cup is named in honor of Karsten and Louise Solheim and family, the founders of Karsten Manufacturing Corporation, which makes PING golf equipment. In 1990, the Solheim family, in conjunction with the LPGA and the LET, developed the concept and became the title sponsor for the Solheim Cup. Today, the Global Partners of the Solheim Cup are PING and Rolex.

Held every two years, the event has grown into the most prestigious international women’s professional golf team event. In 2023, Team Europe retained the Solheim Cup after a 14-14 tie at Finca Cortes in in Casares, Andalucia, Spain. The U.S. Team leads Team Europe, 10-7-1, all-time in Solheim Cup competition.

For more information, visit www.solheimcup.com.