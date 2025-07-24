UVA Health Medical Centers Earn National Awards for Quality Heart, Stroke Care

All four of UVA Health’s medical centers have been honored nationally by the American Heart Association for providing high-quality care based on the AHA’s evidence-based standards.

“Serving patients across Virginia and beyond, the teams at our medical centers are dedicated to providing excellent care for patients with heart disease and patients suffering a stroke,” said Mitchell H. Rosner, MD, interim executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “I am excited to see the hard work of our team members recognized with these national awards.”

The awards for each medical center are below.

Culpeper Medical Center

Culpeper Medical Center received five AHA awards:

The Get With the Guidelines – Rural Coronary Artery Disease STEMI Bronze for the hospital’s fast, evidence-based care for patients experiencing an ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), a severe type of heart attack.

The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Pediatric Bronze award.

The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Target Survival award.

The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Target CPR award.

The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Adult Bronze award.

Haymarket Medical Center

Haymarket Medical Center received five AHA awards:

The Get With the Guidelines – Coronary Artery Disease STEMI Referring Bronze Plus award for providing speedy, research-based care for patients experiencing a STEMI.

The Get With the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive fast, research-based care for stroke, saving lives and reducing the number of patients with long-term disabilities.

award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive fast, research-based care for stroke, saving lives and reducing the number of patients with long-term disabilities. The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Target Survival award.

The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Target CPR award.

The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Adult Silver award.

Prince William Medical Center

Prince William Medical Center received four AHA awards:

The Get With the Guidelines – Coronary Artery Disease STEMI Receiving Bronze Plus award. This honor is for the hospital’s rapid, evidence-based care for patients experiencing a STEMI.

The Get With the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award for its commitment to caring for stroke patients.

award for its commitment to caring for stroke patients. The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Adult Bronze award.

The Get With the Guidelines Resuscitation – Target CPR award.

University Medical Center

University Medical Center in Charlottesville received four AHA awards: