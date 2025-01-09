UVA Health Launches Mobile Care Unit

To make it easier for patients who have trouble accessing traditional healthcare facilities to receive the care they need, UVA Health has launched a mobile care unit to bring care to communities that have challenges accessing care.

“A key goal in our strategic plan is to cultivate healthy communities and a sense of belonging for all,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “Our new mobile care unit will help us do just that by bringing care directly to patients in need and close to their homes.”

The mobile care unit is designed to help patients in multiple ways:

If they don’t yet have a regular care provider, the mobile care unit team can provide the initial round of care and then help patients establish care at a brick-and-mortar outpatient clinic.

If they would like to be seen for a non-emergent situation and cannot wait for an appointment with their regular care provider.

To serve as their primary care provider if they do not wish to establish care in one of our brick-and-mortar outpatient clinics.

“I am grateful to the clinical and ancillary teams of UVA Health and UVA School of Nursing providers who are staffing the mobile care unit to enable us to bring our care to communities that can have a challenging time accessing it,” said Tracy M. Downs, MD, FACS, UVA Health’s chief diversity and community engagement officer. “The mobile care unit is an important part of our efforts to improve community health and reduce health disparities.”

Kent expressed his appreciation for the support of Virginia’s U.S. senators in getting the mobile care unit into neighborhoods around Central Virginia.

“I am also thankful for the efforts of Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine for helping us expand our community outreach by securing funding for the mobile care unit,” he said.

UVA Health received $347,060.95 in federal funding to purchase and equip the mobile care unit.

“It’s no surprise that communities thrive when folks have greater access to health care,” Warner said. “I’m thrilled to see UVA Health take yet another step to bring health services to those who need it by launching this mobile care unit, and I was proud to support that effort with more than $347,000 in federal funding. I look forward to seeing these tires hit the road to serve more Virginians.”

Available Services

Staffed by UVA Health care providers, the mobile care unit’s services include:

General health check-ups

Chronic disease management

Pediatric care

Care for minor illnesses and injuries

Women’s health

Lab tests

Making an Appointment

Patients may make appointments by calling 434.297.7800; walk-in patients are also welcome. The mobile care unit makes regular, twice-a-month visits to the Fifeville and Southwood neighborhoods in the Charlottesville area.

Fifeville

Second Tuesday each month: 2-6 p.m. at Abundant Life Ministries (782 Prospect Ave., Charlottesville)

Fourth Tuesday each month: 2-6 p.m. at Independent Resource Center (815 Cherry Ave., Charlottesville)

Southwood

Second and Fourth Wednesday each month: 2-6 p.m. at Habitat for Humanity Southwood Community Center (387 Hickory St., Charlottesville)