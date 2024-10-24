UVA Health Kicks off 2025 Community Health Needs Assessment Survey

Manassas, Va., September 26, 2024 – UVA Health will open the 2025 Community Health Needs Assessment survey (CHNA) tomorrow, September 27, 2024. CHNA assesses the health needs of the community to prioritize needs and help identify resources potentially available to address them.

The survey will be available for completion from September 27 through October 17. It will seek input on various factors impacting health, including environmental, social, and sociocultural influences. The collected data, combined with local statistics and public feedback, will inform a community-centered, data-driven approach to identifying health concerns and developing future strategies. This information will be instrumental in assessing the health needs of the community and determining the best ways to address them.

Erik Shannon, chief executive officer, UVA Health’s community medical centers and clinics in northern Virginia and Culpeper, says, “Our goal for UVA Health is to foster an environment of belonging that promotes equity and inclusion within the communities we serve. The better we understand the needs of our neighbors, the better we can serve those needs.” Furthermore, “The CHNA is just one more way we put the health of the community first and at the center of everything we do.”

This year, all three of our medical centers UVA Health Culpeper, Haymarket, and Prince William Medical Centers, will conduct the surveys in tandem to encourage survey participation across several regions, including City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park, Prince William County, Fauquier County, Culpeper County, Orange County, Madison County, and Rappahannock County.

