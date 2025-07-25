UVA Haymarket and Prince William Earn Certifications from The Joint Commission

UVA Health Haymarket and Prince William Medical Centers have both earned certifications from The Joint Commission, receiving its prestigious Gold Seal of Approval. UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center has been awarded the Gold Seal of Approval for Primary Stroke Center certification—the first certification of its kind for this medical center. UVA Health Prince William Medical Center has been recertified as a Primary Heart Attack Center by The Joint Commission, in collaboration with the American Heart Association.

Both medical centers underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review by The Joint Commission. During the evaluations, reviewers assessed compliance with certification standards in areas such as program management, patient self-management support, and clinical care delivery. The review process included direct observations and interviews with staff and patients. Joint Commission standards are developed in collaboration with healthcare providers, experts, and patients, and are rooted in evidence-based best practices.

“The Joint Commission certifications are a testament to the dedication and excellence of our entire team across our medical facilities,” said Erik Shannon, chief executive officer of UVA Health’s community medical centers and clinics in Northern Virginia and Culpeper. “I’m incredibly proud of each team member for their unwavering commitment to our patients. These achievements reflect our ongoing mission to deliver the highest quality care and improve the health of the communities we serve. Every day, we place patients at the center of everything we do — advancing health and fostering well-being for all Virginians.”

To earn Primary Stroke Center certification at Haymarket Medical Center, teams had to demonstrate excellence in stroke care by meeting key requirements, including:

collaborating with Emergency Management Services (EMS) to develop and educate on stroke protocols;

ensuring 24/7 access to stroke expertise, radiology and lab services;

following clinical practice guidelines, including IV thrombolysis administration;

providing ongoing stroke education for team members and the community, and

conducting continuous quality and performance reviews, including eight standard stroke performance measures.

To earn Primary Heart Attack Center recertification at Prince William Medical Center, teams had to demonstrate excellence in heart and vascular care, including:

meeting national standards for the rapid treatment of ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) patients;

providing rapid and effective care that improves outcomes for heart attack patients;

using evidence-based protocols and clinical best practices in cardiac care;

demonstrating superior teamwork amongst EMS, cardiology, nursing, pharmacy, case management, nutrition services, and other multidisciplinary teams; and

maintaining high rates of compliance with national performance benchmarks.

The Joint Commission is an independent, non-profit organization widely recognized as a leader in the healthcare accreditation process. Certification is a voluntary process that reflects a healthcare organization's commitment to providing safe, high-quality care. Evaluations are unannounced and conducted by specially trained surveyors who trace the patient's care journey, assess compliance, and engage directly with staff and patients. Achieving certification indicates that an organization meets or exceeds nationally recognized performance benchmarks and demonstrates a strong commitment to continuous improvement.

“UVA Health Haymarket Primary Stroke Center Certification and UVA Health Prince William Primary Heart Attack Recertification recognize healthcare organizations committed to striving for excellence and fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” said Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. “We commend both UVA Health Haymarket and Prince William Medical Centers for using The Joint Commission certification process to reduce variation in clinical processes and to strengthen its clinical program to drive safer, higher quality and more compassionate care for individuals served.”

UVA Health Haymarket and Prince William Medical Center’s commitment to quality is listed on The Joint Commission’s Find Accredited Organizations website.