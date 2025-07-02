UVA Health Increasing Access to Geriatrics Care

To help the growing number of older adults access the specialized care they need, UVA Health plans to open an expanded geriatrics clinic in Albemarle County in December.

The expanded clinic will be just off U.S. 29 at 2325 Seminole Lane, Suite 300, in northern Albemarle County with free, convenient parking in front of the building. Until then, the UVA Health geriatrics team will continue seeing patients at its existing Albemarle County location at 674 Hillsdale Drive, Suite 3.

“The Pew Research Center estimates that the number of Americans ages 100 and older will quadruple by 2054, so our team is excited to move into this new clinic space to ensure older adults in Central Virginia have convenient access to care tailored to their unique needs,” said Justin Mutter, MD, MSc, UVA Health’s section head for geriatric medicine.

UVA Health Healthy Aging Riverside will have 12 exam rooms – up from three at its existing location – along with two consultation rooms, a treatment room and space for future expansion. The expanded clinic’s team will include geriatricians Karen Starr, MD, and Laurie Archbald-Pannone, MD – both recognized among Virginia’s top doctors in geriatric medicine by Virginia Business magazine – together with Grace Schultz, NP, who has been honored by UVA’s Committee on Women in Medicine & Science for her commitment to serving older adults.

“Our goal is to eventually be able to serve three to four times as many patients as we can accommodate at our current clinic,” said Starr, the clinic’s medical director. “We will be expanding both our primary-care services as well as our geriatrics-consultative services that include fall prevention, caregiver concerns and managing multiple health conditions and medications.”

Mitchell H. Rosner, MD, interim executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia, said the expansion of the geriatrics clinic reflects a key goal in UVA Health’s 10-year strategic plan.

“A pillar of our strategic plan is easy access and ensuring patients receive the right care in the right place at the right time,” he said. “I am thrilled that UVA Health will be able to provide more older adults throughout the region with more convenient access to the high-quality, specialized care our excellent geriatrics team provides.”