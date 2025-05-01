Three UVA Health Community Medical Centers Receive 'A' Grades for Hospital Safety from the Leapfrog Group

MANASSAS, Va., May 1, 2025 – UVA Health today announced its three community medical centers in Culpeper, Haymarket, and Prince William received ‘A’ grades for The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2025 Hospital Safety Grade.

“Every day, our teams show what it means to put patients first-with skill, compassion, and an unwavering focus on safety,” said Erik Shannon, chief executive officer of UVA Health’s community medical centers and clinics in northern Virginia and Culpeper. “Their dedication drives our mission forward and reflects the heart of UVA Health’s 10-year strategic plan: delivering high-quality care and exceptional experiences to every patient, in every community we serve.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is assigned by the Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A,’ ‘B,’ ‘C,’ ‘D,’ or ‘F’ grade to hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as processes hospitals have in place to prevent harm. The grade of “A” is awarded to hospitals that excel in twenty-two evidence-

based measures and actively protect patients from harm and improving outcomes such as reduced length of stay and mortality rates.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“Achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade reflects enormous dedication to patient safety,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I extend my congratulations to UVA Health Culpeper, Haymarket, and Prince William Medical Centers, its leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for creating a culture where patients come first.”

All three UVA Health community medical centers are also accredited by The Joint Commission, which requires an extensive triennial review of hospital safety and quality practices. This includes general care practices as well as quality outcomes like preventable hospital-acquired infections. The medical centers maintain a focus on safety and quality metrics at all times, even in the years of a pandemic, during seasonal surges, during supply shortages, and other challenges faced by hospitals. For example, Haymarket Medical Center has had zero CMS-reportable Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections (CAUTIs) since its opening in 2014. This remarkable accomplishment and The Leapfrog Group recognition highlight the commitment to excellence in infection prevention, as well as the dedication of the clinical staff in implementing best practices for patient care.

