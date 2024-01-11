UVA Health Therapy Services Haymarket Receives 2023 Press Ganey Human Experience Guardian Excellence Award® For Patient Experience

UVA Health Therapy Services Haymarket, the outpatient rehabilitation department of UVA Haymarket Medical Center, today announced it has been named a recipient of the 2023 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award® for patient experience, by Press Ganey. Press Ganey is a global leader in the healthcare experience solutions and services industry. This award is part of the annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems across the country.

As a winner of the Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award®, UVA Health Therapy Services Haymarket is in the top 5 percent of healthcare providers across the nation in delivering outpatient rehabilitation therapy services for the year of 2023.

“This award exemplifies the commitment at UVA Health Therapy Services Haymarket to put our patients first while delivering exceptional and compassionate service. Our entire team is committed to raising the bar on healthcare standards, continuous improvement, and care across the patient experience,” said Erik Shannon, Chief Executive Officer, UVA Community Health. “I applaud the Therapy Services Haymarket team on this prestigious award and thank them for the privilege to support their efforts.”

Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of health care.

"We recognize UVA Health as a top-performing leader in healthcare for their commitment to delivering exceptional patient experience,” said Patrick T. Ryan, CEO and chairman at Press Ganey. “They understand the importance of placing patients, healthcare professionals, and industry partners at the core of our work. UVA Health turns words into action by fostering a future where exceptional healthcare experiences are not just goals, but tangible achievements."

UVA Health Therapy Services Haymarket offers outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy for adults and children, providing individualized therapy plans that help patients improve function and daily activities. For more information, visit UVAHealth.com.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey, the leading Human Experience (HX) healthcare performance improvement company, offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.

About UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center

UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center is a 60-bed community hospital that provides services in emergency, surgery, bariatrics, imaging, gynecologic health, cancer care, and rehabilitation. The hospital has been nationally recognized by Leapfrog with a Grade A in quality and safety for 11 consecutive grading periods, is MBSAQIP-Accredited as a Comprehensive Center for metabolic and weight loss surgery, and its breast care center holds national accreditation and certification of excellence.