UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center Earn 10th Consecutive Straight ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grades from Leapfrog Group

UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center were awarded an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade for Spring 2023 for the 10th consecutive time by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. UVA Health Haymarket and Prince William Medical Centers are among 29% of hospitals nationwide and only 27 hospitals in the state of Virginia to receive an ‘A’ for the Spring 2023 grading period.

“The teams at UVA Health Haymarket and Prince William Medical Center are committed to continuously improving, and receiving our 10th Hospital Safety Grade ‘A’ in a row exemplifies that commitment,” said Erik Shannon, chief executive officer of UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center. “The pandemic challenged us as health care professionals, and we are proud to lean on our culture of safety and continue delivering high quality care to the Manassas and Haymarket communities.”

The Leapfrog Group assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“This new update of Hospital Safety Grades shows that, at the national level, we saw deterioration in patient safety with the pandemic,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “But this hospital received an ‘A’ despite those challenges. I congratulate all the leaders, staff, volunteers and clinicians who together made that possible.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

