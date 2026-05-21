UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center Earns Becker's Recognition for Five-Star CMS Cleanliness Rating

UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center has been recognized again by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of the cleanest hospitals in the United States. The distinction includes only 396 hospitals nationwide that earned a five-star cleanliness rating through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Five-Star Quality Rating System, which is based on Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey data.

This prestigious recognition reflects the hospital’s ongoing commitment to safety, excellence, and patient-centered care.

The Environmental Services (EVS) team is essential to delivering a safe, comfortable, and healing environment for every patient, visitor, and team member who enters the hospital. From patient rooms and clinical spaces to public areas throughout the facility, EVS professionals work each day diligently to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness, sanitation, and infection prevention. Their commitment supports quality patient care, enhances the patient experience, and helps ensure a welcoming environment across the organization.

“The recognition of our EVS teams reflects the incredible pride, professionalism, and dedication they bring to their work every day,” said Camille White, Director of Environmental Services at UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center. “Their attention to detail and focus on safety and infection prevention play a critical role in protecting our patients and supporting high-quality care. They are truly invaluable members of the healthcare team.”

“These Five-Star ratings highlight the outstanding commitment our EVS teams demonstrate in creating environments that promote healing, safety, and trust,” said Amanda Welch, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center. “Their work often happens behind the scenes, but its impact is felt throughout every aspect of the patient's experience. Through their professionalism and dedication to excellence, they help ensure our hospitals remain places where patients and families feel cared for and supported.”

For more information on CMS hospital ratings, visit medicare.gov/care-compare.