UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center Honored by Becker's with a Five-Star CMS Cleanliness Rating

Haymarket, VA., — May 2, 2025 — UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center has been honored by Becker’s Hospital Review, a leading publication in the healthcare industry, as one of the cleanest hospitals in the United States. The list, which is comprised of 374 hospitals nationwide that earned a rating of five stars for cleanliness, is based on the Five-Star Quality Rating System created by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) which uses Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey data. This prestigious recognition highlights the hospital’s unwavering commitment to safety, excellence, and patient-centered care.

The Environmental Services (EVS) team plays a vital role in maintaining a safe, clean, and healthy environment throughout the hospital. Responsible for thorough cleaning, disinfection, and sanitization of all patient rooms, clinical areas, and public spaces, the EVS team helps prevent the spread of infections and ensures compliance with health and safety standards. Their work supports patient care by creating a welcoming and hygienic setting for patients, visitors, and staff alike. As essential members of the healthcare team, EVS professionals contribute significantly to overall hospital operations and patient satisfaction.



“These ratings clearly demonstrate the dedication and hard work of Environmental Services (EVS) teams nationwide,” says Camille White, director of EVS at UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center. “Their compassion for our patients, meticulous attention to detail and strong commitment to infection prevention are crucial for providing safe, high-quality care daily. They are indeed unsung heroes of healthcare.”



“These Five-Star ratings are a testament to the hospitals’ commitment to providing a safe, sanitary, and welcoming environment for patients and their families,” adds Amanda Welch, vice president, chief operating officer, UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center. “The EVS team exemplifies our values and commitment every day. Through their continued commitment to safety, professionalism, and excellence, they create an environment that is not only clean but healing, welcoming, and deeply respectful of every individual who walks through our doors. Their work is foundational to our goals —to provide exceptional, patient-centered care and build enduring trust within our community. Their impact extends far beyond the visible, ensuring our hospital remains a place of safety, dignity, and hope.”



For more information on CMS hospital ratings, visit medicare.gov/care-compare.