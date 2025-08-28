UVA Health Family Medicine and Same Day Care Dominion Now Open

UVA Health has opened a new primary care location,UVAHealth Family Medicine and Same Day Care Dominion, expanding access to quality health care services in Culpeper. The practice, located at 731 Dominion Square Shopping Center, began seeing patients July 21 and offers both scheduled and same-day appointments to meet the growing needs of the community.

The clinic is staffed byKearn Ghuman, D.O., a board-certified family medicine physician with a background in comprehensive primary care, and Heather Cannova, FNP, a family nurse practitioner with experience from UVA Health Piedmont Urgent Care in Warrenton. The modern, spacious office is designed to accommodate additional practitioners as demand grows.

Services include:

Family medicine for adults and children

Same-day care for minor illnesses and injuries

Preventive screenings and wellness exams

Immunizations and vaccinations

Women's health services

Management of chronic conditions

Physical exams and school/sports physicals

Coordination with UVA Health specialists when needed

Cosmetic injectables

“This location is more than just a medical office — it’s a reflection of our strategic vision and community partnership,” said Donna Staton, chief operating officer of UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center. “The practice fulfills a long-standing need for accessible, high-quality primary care in Culpeper and embodies the vision of community advocate Charlie Barrell, a board member of UVA Community Health, whose leadership and commitment helped bring this project to life.”

The opening supports UVA Health’s 10-year strategic plan, which prioritizes expanding ambulatory care access and advancing value-based care models. It also responds directly to findings from UVA Health’s most recent Community Health Needs Assessment, (CHNA) which identified increased demand for primary care in Culpeper County due to population growth and evolving health care needs.

Located in a central and convenient area, the clinic offers free parking and access via public transportation. It is positioned as a vital resource for residents who might otherwise rely on emergency departments for routine or chronic health care. The option of receiving expert attention while avoiding the emergency room for same-day health needs.

Early community response has been overwhelmingly positive, with appointment slots filling quickly and feedback highlighting the importance of the new facility.

UVA Health extends its sincere appreciation to the UVA Community Health Board of Directors for their support and dedication to improving access to care across the region. Their leadership — along with input from residents — played a key role in making this community-focused practice a reality.