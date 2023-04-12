UVA Health Earns WebMD Patient Choice, Medscape Physician Choice Awards

UVA Health has been named a “best in class” health system in Virginia for its cancer, heart, orthopedics, neurology and digestive health care by WebMD and Medscape.

The 2022-2023 WebMD Patient Choice and Medscape Physician Choice awards are based on surveys of consumers and physicians in Virginia, who were asked “to select the health system they believe provides the best overall quality and treatment capability,” according to the WebMD methodology. UVA Health was selected as a leading Virginia health system in all five specialties surveyed by WebMD and Medscape.

“Our mission is to transform health and inspire hope for all Virginians and beyond, and providing high-quality, specialized care is elemental to that mission,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, chief executive officer for UVA Health and UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs. “I am proud to see so many teams across UVA Health recognized as a destination for care by WebMD and Medscape.”

Within the five specialty areas surveyed, UVA Health and UVA Cancer Center were selected by patients as a leading Virginia health system in 24 conditions or treatments:

In addition to the Medscape and WebMD accolades, the National Cancer Institute has deemed UVA Cancer Center one of the most outstanding cancer programs in the nation, awarding it the prestigious Comprehensive Cancer Center designation. The designation recognizes not only excellence in patient care but UVA’s cutting-edge research that improves cancer treatment for people everywhere. UVA is one of only 54 Comprehensive Cancer Centers in the country.

UVA Orthopedics is now based in one of the nation’s largest outpatient orthopedic centers, a 200,000-square-foot facility on Ivy Road in Charlottesville near the intersection of U.S. 29 and U.S. 250 that brings comprehensive orthopedic services under one roof.