UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center Honors National Doctors’ Day with a $10,000 Donation to the Free Clinic of Culpeper

In honor of National Doctors' Day and to recognize the exceptional service of its physicians to the community, UVA Health has donated $10,000 to the Free Clinic of Culpeper.

"Our team of dedicated doctors consistently demonstrates a deep commitment to serving patients in Culpeper and beyond," stated Donna Staton, Chief Operating Officer of UVA Community Health and Chief Operating Officer of UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center. "This donation is a token of our gratitude as an organization for their tireless efforts."

As part of the nonprofit Culpeper Wellness Foundation, the Free Clinic of Culpeper offers essential healthcare services to uninsured individuals and those unable to afford medical care. In addition to medical treatment, the clinic collaborates with local partners to provide patients with access to other critical services, including counseling, transportation assistance, literacy training, employment support, and nutrition counseling. The clinic's dedicated staff is supported by a team of community volunteers, including physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses, pharmacists, and office staff.

Located on the UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center campus, the free clinic benefits from UVA Health's collaboration, which includes providing lab work, imaging services, and specialty care to patients in need.

"We are deeply appreciative of UVA Health for their ongoing support of our clinic and our patients," remarked Tammy LaGraffe, Director of the Free Clinic of Culpeper. "This donation is a testament to their commitment to our mission and their role as steadfast partners in the health and well-being of Culpeper."