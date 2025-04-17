UVA Health Makes Doctors’ Day Donations to 6 Virginia Nonprofits

To honor its physicians for National Doctors’ Day, UVA Health is donating $10,000 each to six Virginia nonprofits in Charlottesville, Culpeper and Northern Virginia.

“Our physicians are dedicated to serving others and to providing the highest-quality care for patients from across Virginia and beyond,” said Mitchell H. Rosner, MD, acting executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “To celebrate National Doctors’ Day, we want to honor our physicians by making a donation to six charitable groups that are also committed to helping the communities we serve.”

The nonprofits: