UVA Health Makes Doctors’ Day Donations to 6 Virginia Nonprofits

To honor its physicians for National Doctors’ Day, UVA Health is donating $10,000 each to six Virginia nonprofits in Charlottesville, Culpeper and Northern Virginia.
“Our physicians are dedicated to serving others and to providing the highest-quality care for patients from across Virginia and beyond,” said Mitchell H. Rosner, MD, acting executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “To celebrate National Doctors’ Day, we want to honor our physicians by making a donation to six charitable groups that are also committed to helping the communities we serve.”
The nonprofits:
- Fauquier Free Clinic: The clinic ensures residents of Fauquier and Rappahannock counties have access to comprehensive medical, dental and mental health care, regardless of income.
- Catholic Charities Mother of Mercy Free Medical Clinics: Located in Manassas and Woodbridge, the clinics provide free medical care to uninsured or underinsured low-income patients in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
- Free Clinic of Culpeper: Part of the nonprofit Culpeper Wellness Foundation, the clinic provides essential healthcare to uninsured people and those unable to afford care.
- Yellow Door Foundation: This Charlottesville-based non-profit provides free, long-term lodging for families of immunocompromised pediatric patients receiving care at UVA Health Children’s.
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charlottesville: The nonprofit becomes the home families thought they would never need when a child requires hospitalization due to a serious illness. They provide free lodging where families can stay together in a warm, comforting environment with access to typical household amenities just two blocks from UVA Health Children’s.
- All Blessings Flow: Serving the greater Charlottesville area, the group helps residents with disabilities and serious health conditions by providing them with free medical equipment and supplies.