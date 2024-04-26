UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center Recognized in 2024 Best of the Best of Culpeper

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center has been recognized by the Culpeper Times as the 2024 Best of the Best Culpeper Hospital. Additionally, Kevin Stocker, MD of UVA Obstetrics & Gynecology, part of the Culpeper Medical Center, has been honored for the Best of the Best in OBGYN. UVA Orthopedics, also part of Culpeper Medical Center, has been named the Best of the Best Orthopedic Clinic.

Nominations were collected for a month through public polling, the community was asked to submit their favorite business, service, or person in each category. Once a list of nominees was compiled the public could then vote only one time per day, per category for their favorite nominees on the Culpeper Times website. The Culpeper Times, known for its bi-weekly print edition and special online features, has been hosting the Best of the Best competition for a decade, highlighting excellence in various industries. A full list of the categories and winners can be found on Culpeper Times Best of the Best | insidenova.com.

“We are thrilled to receive these honors from the Culpeper Times and especially our community,” said Donna Staton, Chief Operating Officer, UVA Community Health, Chief Operating Officer UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and providers who aspire to deliver exceptional care to our patients every day. We are grateful for the support of the community and look forward to continuing to serve Culpeper and the surrounding areas.”