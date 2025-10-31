Community Health Foundation Hosts Inaugural Culpeper Golf Classic

The UVA Community Health Foundation hosted the inaugural UVA Health Culpeper Golf Classic on Friday, Oct. 17, at the Country Club of Culpeper. The event brought together 70 golfers, 15 volunteers, and staffers for a day of camaraderie and community while supporting a great cause for communities across Cuer, Warrenton, and surrounding regions.

“We are so pleased to see such a great turnout to the first golf classic to support UVA Health in Culpeper. The generosity of local businesses, sponsors, players, and volunteers made this a true success,” said Donna Staton, chief operating officer of UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center. “These funds directly support UVA Health’s primary and secondary care facilities, staff, and medical teams serving our community. I especially love seeing my neighbors come together to enjoy a wonderful day of golf for a great cause.

The first year’s event generated more than $36,000 in support of primary care services at UVA Health Family Medicine and Same Day Care Dominion location. “The success of the day will be a baseline for next year’s tournament,” stated Felicia Blow, PhD, APR, executive director, UVA Community Health Foundation. “We can continue to grow this event demonstrating the combined efforts of our team and the community’s strong commitment to advancing healthcare close to home.”

Winning Teams:

First Place: Jefferson Home Builders, sponsored by Joe Daniel

Second Place: Maloney and Ward Insurance

Maloney and Ward Insurance Third Place: Brenco Solutions

This year’s tournament featured exciting on-course contests and prizes that were added to the fun and friendly competition. A hole-in-one vehicle was generously sponsored by Battlefield Ford. Various putting contests, closest to the pin, and others enjoyed by all. The day included 40 raffle prizes donated by Culpeper businesses. Kyle Linski won the closest-to-the-pin contest.

Adding to the excitement, the event’s auction featured exclusive prizes, including a one-night stay at Fountain Hall Bed & Breakfast, a foursome of golf at Fauquier Springs County Club, a foursome of golf at Fawn Lake Country Club, gift cards to Graze to Griddle, Raven’s Nest, Grill 309 and more.

“The Foundation is pleased with this year’s support for this first-time event, and we look forward to seeing you all next year for our second Golf Classic,” said Dr. Blow. “After all the positive reviews, we are already looking at dates for 2026.”

About UVA Community Health Foundation

The UVA Community Health Foundation partners with donors, patients, and community members to advance healthcare services, programs, and scholarships across Northern Virginia. Through fundraising and community engagement, the Foundation supports UVA Health’s mission of transforming health and inspiring hope for all Virginians.