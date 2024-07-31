UVA Health Completes Purchase of Piedmont Family Practice

UVA Health today announced it has completed the purchase of Piedmont Family Practice, a Warrenton-based family medicine clinic serving the Warrenton area since 1993. Effective today, approximately 90 team members transitioned employment to UVA Health’s community medical group, and the practice began seeing patients as UVA Health.

The practice’s three clinical services have been rebranded and are now doing business as the following:

Piedmont Family Practice is now UVA Health Piedmont Family Medicine Warrenton . It continues to offer a broad range of general health services, pediatrics, women’s health, diabetes counseling, and in-office surgery.

. It continues to offer a broad range of general health services, pediatrics, women’s health, diabetes counseling, and in-office surgery. Piedmont Urgent Care is now UVA Health Piedmont Urgent Care Warrenton. It continues to offer general urgent-care services, COVID-19 testing, other routine services, and lab testing.

It continues to offer general urgent-care services, COVID-19 testing, other routine services, and lab testing. The Bariatric & Metabolic Weight Loss Center is now UVA Health Piedmont Weight Loss Warrenton. It continues to offer weight loss and weight maintenance programs, including non-surgical weight loss, screenings, mental health services, and body composition analysis.

“We are thrilled to bring this high-quality group of providers and team members into the UVA Health family of clinics,” said Erik Shannon, chief executive officer of UVA Community Health, an integrated network of three medical centers, specialty medical practices, and outpatient services across Culpeper and Northern Virginia. “We have every confidence that this team will continue their excellent legacy of service to the Warrenton community as part of UVA Health, and we couldn’t be happier to have them as colleagues.”

Piedmont Family Practice’s Steven W. von Elten, MD, a founding member and physician partner in the practice, said the commitment to success and exceptional care for patients has been apparent throughout this purchase agreement process.

“The UVA Health team has been a great partner as we moved toward this milestone,” von Elten said. “This is just the beginning of a journey for the Warrenton clinics as we move toward deeper technology and process integration in the months to come. I’m excited about what the people, process, and technology investments of UVA Health will bring to our patients as we go forward.”

K. Craig Kent, MD, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia, reiterated that the agreement fulfills some key goals for the health system. “This practice provides an important geographic connection within our primary care network, which will now extend from Culpeper through Warrenton and throughout the contiguous Prince William County,” Kent said. “Expanding UVA Health’s services across the Commonwealth is a key component of our 10-year strategic plan, and the addition of Piedmont Family Practice to our medical group demonstrates our commitment to this region of Virginia by strengthening and streamlining access to UVA Health subspecialists, opening pathways for patients to take part in clinical trials for new therapies, and creating a more standardized patient experience for those who have other UVA Health doctors in the area. We are excited to welcome this outstanding group of providers, allied health professionals, and team members to UVA Health.”