UVA Health Community Medical Centers Unveil Rebranded Signs, Celebrate Transition to UVA Health

UVA Health today hosted three events across the Culpeper, Haymarket and Manassas communities to celebrate the unveiling of new UVA Health signs on medical center facades. The events mark a major milestone in the transition of three community medical centers from previous Novant Health joint ownership to full UVA Health ownership and operations.

“Changing our building signs is an important milestone because it is visually symbolic of something much grander which encompasses a lot of hard work we have done over the last year to become integrated as one UVA Health,” said Erik Shannon, chief executive officer over UVA Health’s northern Virginia and Culpeper locations. “It represents the commitment and caliber of care we can bring to the members of our community as part of UVA Health system to affect health and quality of life.”

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center, and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center came under full ownership by UVA Health on July 1, 2021. Since then, the medical centers, associated medical clinics and outpatient facilities have made tremendous progress in the transformation toward operating as a unified health system with other UVA Health offerings.

“We are appreciative of the partnership we’ve seen demonstrated already by UVA Health,” said Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger. “Prince William Medical Center has always been an important pillar in this community and we look forward to that continued partnership.”

Since UVA Health took full ownership of the prior Novant Health UVA Health System in 2021, it has added more than 50 new providers to serve the growing healthcare needs of the community as well as teaming with its medical staff to expand independent physician services. This includes additional primary care providers, the addition of specialist telemedicine consultations, expansion of radiologists and mammography services, additional urology services in Haymarket and Culpeper, expansion of bariatric and general surgery in Haymarket, Warrenton and Culpeper, and expanded breast surgery serving the greater Prince William County area. Additional new services are planned for 2023, including gynecologic oncology.

“This region has a growing population of diverse demographic needs and socioeconomic needs,” said Prince William County Chairman Ann Wheeler. “I am thrilled that UVA Health will continue to be a valued partner in addressing these needs and providing world-class healthcare right in our own backyard.”

In November 2022, several healthcare sites migrated to UVA Health’s electronic medical record and UVA Health MyChart accounts for patients. This included UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center, UVA Health Cancer Care Gainesville, the UVA Health Bull Run Family Medicine Clinics, UVA Health Obstetrics and Gynecology locations in northern Virginia, cardiology, and surgical care clinics, among others.

“We are investing significant time and resource into all three medical centers and their associated clinics,” explained UVA Health Chief Executive Officer K. Craig Kent, MD. “We plan to further enhance the exceptional care already provided in Culpeper and Northern Virginia as well as provide our specialist offerings throughout the region.”

Beyond technology, people and process innovations, the transition to UVA Health has also brought capital investment. In Prince William, a new 3D MRI is being added for mammography, which improves breast cancer detection in dense breast tissue and reduces the need for follow-up imaging. In Culpeper, clinics have been updated and construction is taking place for a new linear accelerator for cancer care – commonly used for external beam radiation treatment – which will enable patients to receive cancer care closer to home. Additional future capital investments are planned to update clinics and hospital departments in the near-term, including full replacement of a second catheterization lab for heart and vascular care.

“After many years in Culpeper, I can attest to the strength of the UVA Health partnership and how it has improved access to exceptional care and technology at Culpeper Medical Center,” said board member Charlie Barrel. “To see those relationships strengthen and grow is exciting and a boon to our community.”

Patients and local residents will continue to see some evolution as the facilities complete the shift to UVA Health branding in the interiors of all clinical spaces into the new year. All three medical centers remain open to serve the needs of the community, including 24/7 emergency department services, throughout the transition. By the end of this year, all prior Novant Health UVA Health System websites will be redirected to uvahealth.com.