UVA Health Celebrates Battle Building’s 10-Year Anniversary

UVA Health is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of University Medical Center’s Battle Building, where hundreds of thousands of pediatric and surgical patients have received care from specialized teams since the building opened in the summer of 2014.

The 200,000-square-foot facility at the corner of West Main Street and Jefferson Park Avenue is home to 75 exam rooms, more than 50 outpatient specialty clinics and 20 pediatric specialties at UVA Health Children’s. The children’s hospital is rated No. 1 in Virginia by U.S. News & World Report, with nine specialties ranked among the top 50 nationally. The UVA Health Children’s clinics at the Battle Building are designed to place children at ease and promote healing, with features that include ample natural light along with images and activities from classic children’s books.

The Battle Building is also home to UVA Health’s Outpatient Surgery Center, where patients who can go home on the day of their procedure are cared for in 12 outpatient operating rooms and 36 pre- and post-procedure rooms. More than 11,000 surgeries are performed at the center each year.

The facility has received multiple environmental awards. Earlier this year, the Battle Building received the 2024 Greening the OR Recognition Award from Practice Greenhealth for the efforts of clinicians and staff members to reduce waste and develop innovative sustainability solutions in both the outpatient clinics and the outpatient surgery center. The facility was also honored in 2015 with a gold rating from the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program for design features that limit water use, reduce energy use and enhance indoor air quality.

The building is named for Barry Battle and Bill Battle, longtime advocates for children’s healthcare in Central Virginia.