UVA Health Bringing Mobile Care Unit to Greene County

To help residents of Greene County and surrounding areas access primary care more easily, UVA Health’s mobile care unit will make monthly visits to Stanardsville beginning Oct. 21.

Patients will be seen from 2-6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month at the Greene County Senior Center at 222 Main St.

“We have heard from many residents across Greene County asking for primary care services closer to where they live,” said Novella Thompson, administrator for UVA Health’s Population Health Department. “Our mobile care unit can create access, make it more convenient for patients to get the care they need, and reduce their travel times.”

The mobile care unit can help residents in several ways:

If they would like to be seen for a non-emergency situation and cannot wait for a visit with their regular care provider.

If they don’t have a regular care provider, the mobile care unit team can provide an initial consultation and then help them establish care at a UVA Health brick-and-mortar outpatient clinic.

If they do not wish to establish care at an outpatient clinic, the unit can serve as their primary care provider.

Available Services

Care available from UVA Health providers includes:

general health checkups

chronic disease management

care for children

care for minor illnesses and injuries

women’s health

lab tests

Making an Appointment

Patients may make appointments by calling 434.297.7800; walk-in visits are also welcome.

The mobile care unit also makes regular visits to the Fifeville and Southwood neighborhoods along with Yancey School Community Center in Esmont. Services are scheduled to be expanded in March 2026 to Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. For more information, visit UVA Health’s mobile care website.