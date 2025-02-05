UVA Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center Sees Drop in Opioid, THC Edibles Calls

UVA Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center saw a significant drop in opioids cases and a smaller drop in THC edibles cases in 2024 compared with 2023, according to new data from the center.

Calls related to opioids fell from 533 in 2023 to 414 in 2024, primarily because of a drop in cases among adults (458 in 2023 versus 358 in 2024). Calls involving THC edibles declined from 195 in 2023 to 161 in 2024, though poison center leaders remain concerned that edibles cases involving children ages 5 and younger were virtually unchanged (52 cases in 2023 compared with 47 in 2024).

“It is encouraging to see the decline in opioid case calls. It is unclear what factors have contributed to this decrease” said Christopher Holstege, MD, the Blue Ridge Poison Center’s director. “We believe the drop in cases from THC edibles is related to changes in state law that took effect July 1, 2023. The number of cases of THC edibles involving young children continues to highlight the issues caused by products that are misidentified as candy.”

The declines are consistent with the most recent data from the Virginia Department of Health, which saw declines in drug overdose deaths and drug overdose emergency department visits in 2023 compared with 2022.

For advice if someone is having an adverse reaction to opioids, THC edibles or any other substance, the Blue Ridge Poison Center is available 24 hours a day, every day: 1.800.222.1222. Calls are free and confidential.