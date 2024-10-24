UVA Health Awards Grants to Local Non-Profit Organizations

Manassas, Va., September 18, 2024 - UVA Health has allocated nearly $265,000 in grant funding to support 42 local non-profit organizations. Of these grants, 24 are designated for the Prince William Health District and 18 for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. These funds are aimed at supporting our communities' most vulnerable populations, reflecting our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and addressing healthcare workforce development.

The recipients are charitable organizations that have demonstrated unwavering commitment to addressing the community needs identified in the UVA Health Community Health Needs Assessment Study (CHNA) 2022-2024 health needs assessment. The focus areas included mental health, behavioral health, substance use, and chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.

“Our goal at UVA Health is to improve the health of individuals in our community by promoting health, healing, and treatment in response to identified community health needs,” says Michelle Strider, chief nursing officer for UVA Health’s community medical centers and clinics in northern Virginia and Culpeper. “One of our main goals in the 10-year strategic plan is to cultivate healthy communities and belonging for all. Our grant partners are instrumental in supporting that mission.”

Organizations who have received grants from this recent grant cycle include:

Prince William Health District Grant Cycle Awardees



Benedictine Sisters of Virginia

Boxes of Basics

Brain Injury Services

Carried to Full Term

CASA Children's Interventional Services, Inc.

Chris Atwood Foundation, Inc.

Future Kings

George Mason University Foundation, Inc.

House of Mercy

Literacy Volunteers of America – Prince William, Inc.

Manassas City Schools

Medical Missionaries, Inc.

Nami Prince William

Northern Virginia Family Service

Northern Virginia Food Rescue

Northern Virginia Kappa Achievement Foundation, Inc.

Northern Virginia Veterans Association

People Incorporated of Virginia

Postpartum Support Virginia

Prince William County Community Foundation, Inc.

Prince William County Parks Foundation, Inc.

Serve Our Willing Warriors

The House, Inc.

Youth for Tomorrow – New Life Center, Inc.



Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Grant Cycle Awardees

Aging Together Corporation

Empowering Culpeper

Culpeper County, Virginia (Culpeper County Parks & Recreation)

Culpeper Presbyterian Church – Manna Ministry

Culpeper Pride Festival

Fauquier FISH

Fauquier Free Clinic

Girls on the Run Piedmont

Hero’s Bridge

Little Fork Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company

Living the Dream Foundation

LOWLINC, Inc.

Mental Health Association of Fauquier County, Inc.

Orange County Free Clinic

Piedmont Regional Dental Clinic

Rx Drug Access Partnership, (DBA Rx Partnership)

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church (DBA The Culpeper Food Closet)

Virginia Regional Transit

Donna Staton, chief operating officer of UVA Health’s community medical centers and clinics in northern Virginia and Culpeper, says “As part of this community, I am proud that every organization we have awarded a grant to demonstrates a true commitment to creating positive change in our community. We deeply appreciate the hard work and dedication of their staff and volunteers.”

All recipients are non-profits registered as a Section 501(c) (3) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code, serve the communities of UVA Health, and align with our mission.

For more information on how UVA Health supports health needs and fosters strategic community partnerships throughout Northern Virginia and Culpeper, visit uvahealth.com/services/-community-relations.